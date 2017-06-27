BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 New York Community Bancorp Inc
* New York Community Bancorp, Inc. announces strategic sale of mortgage banking business and residential assets covered under FDIC loss share agreement
* New York Community Bancorp - Deals are expected to on a combined basis, result in a gain on sale of approximately $90.0 million on a pre-tax basis
* New York Community Bancorp Inc - Deals will provide earnings and tangible book value accretion on an ongoing basis
* New York Community- Freedom to acquire origination & servicing platforms, & mortgage servicing rights portfolio with current unpaid balance of about $21.0 billion
* New York Community Bancorp - Expected that freedom will retain certain employees from co's Cleveland, Ohio mortgage banking business
* New York Community Bancorp Inc - Received approval from FDIC to sell assets covered under loss share agreements
* New York Community Bancorp - To sell majority of one-to-four family residential mortgage-related assets to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.