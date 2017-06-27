June 27 New York Community Bancorp Inc

* New York Community Bancorp, Inc. announces strategic sale of mortgage banking business and residential assets covered under FDIC loss share agreement

* New York Community Bancorp - Deals are expected to on a combined basis, result in a gain on sale of approximately $90.0 million on a pre-tax basis

* New York Community Bancorp Inc - Deals will provide earnings and tangible book value accretion on an ongoing basis

* New York Community- Freedom to acquire origination & servicing platforms, & mortgage servicing rights portfolio with current unpaid balance of about $21.0 billion

* New York Community Bancorp - Expected that freedom will retain certain employees from co's Cleveland, Ohio mortgage banking business

* New York Community Bancorp Inc - Received approval from FDIC to sell assets covered under loss share agreements

* New York Community Bancorp - To sell majority of one-to-four family residential mortgage-related assets to an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management