FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q1 adjusted profit $0.21/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q1 adjusted profit $0.21/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc

* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New york community bancorp inc - net interest income of $294.9 million in q1, down $20.6 million from trailing-quarter level and $32.9 million down from q1 2016

* New york community bancorp inc - qtrly net interest margin declined 15 basis points to 2.71% in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.