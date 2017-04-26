BRIEF-New York Community Bancorp Q1 adjusted profit $0.21/shr

April 26 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc

* New york community bancorp, inc. Reports 1q 2017 diluted earnings per common share of $0.21

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* New york community bancorp inc - net interest income of $294.9 million in q1, down $20.6 million from trailing-quarter level and $32.9 million down from q1 2016

* New york community bancorp inc - qtrly net interest margin declined 15 basis points to 2.71% in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: