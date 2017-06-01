FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New York REIT acquires 49.9 pct interest in WWP Holdings
June 1, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-New York REIT acquires 49.9 pct interest in WWP Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - New York Reit Inc:

* New York REIT Inc - on June 1, 2017, co through a wholly owned subsidiary acquired a 49.9 pct equity interest ( call interest ) in WWP Holdings, Llc

* New York REIT - pursuant to JV agreement, purchase price paid by co for call interest was approximately $276.7 million

* New York REIT - following the acquisition, WWP JV sub now owns a total equity interest of 98.8 pct in worldwide plaza

* New York REIT - following the acquisition, other 1.2 pct equity interest in worldwide plaza having been retained by WWP JV sub's joint venture partner Source text - bit.ly/2rKrgZO Further company coverage:

