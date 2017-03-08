BRIEF-New York REIT says on March 7 Michael Happel, CEO of the company resigned - SEC Filing

March 8 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc

* New york REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, Michael A. Happel, Chief Executive Officer and President of company resigned - SEC Filing

* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, Nicholas Radesca, interim Chief Financial Officer, treasurer and secretary of company resigned

* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, board elected Wendy Silverstein to serve as company's Chief Executive Officer and President

* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017 board elected John Garilli to serve as company's Chief Financial Officer, treasurer and secretary