5 months ago
BRIEF-New York REIT says on March 7 Michael Happel, CEO of the company resigned - SEC Filing
#Company News
March 8, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-New York REIT says on March 7 Michael Happel, CEO of the company resigned - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - New York REIT Inc

* New york REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, Michael A. Happel, Chief Executive Officer and President of company resigned - SEC Filing

* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, Nicholas Radesca, interim Chief Financial Officer, treasurer and secretary of company resigned

* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017, board elected Wendy Silverstein to serve as company's Chief Executive Officer and President

* New York REIT Inc - On March 7, 2017 board elected John Garilli to serve as company's Chief Financial Officer, treasurer and secretary Source text: [bit.ly/2mibNL1] Further company coverage:

