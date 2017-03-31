BRIEF-New York REIT to acquire remaining 51.1 pct interests in Worldwide Holdings

March 31 (Reuters) - New York reit Inc-

* New York REIT -on March 30, co through unit exercised right to acquire remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings Llc it does not currently own

* New York REIT - WWP option was exercised pursuant to the company’s rights under the joint venture agreement for worldwide plaza

* New York REIT - in connection with co's exercise of option,as required by JV agreement,co deposited $30 million in escrow with Stewart Title Insurance Co