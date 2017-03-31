FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-New York REIT to acquire remaining 51.1 pct interests in Worldwide Holdings
March 31, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-New York REIT to acquire remaining 51.1 pct interests in Worldwide Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - New York reit Inc-

* New York REIT -on March 30, co through unit exercised right to acquire remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings Llc it does not currently own

* New York REIT - WWP option was exercised pursuant to the company’s rights under the joint venture agreement for worldwide plaza

* New York REIT - in connection with co's exercise of option,as required by JV agreement,co deposited $30 million in escrow with Stewart Title Insurance Co Source text: (bit.ly/2nSdyRD) Further company coverage:

