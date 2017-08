March 7 (Reuters) - New York Times Co

* New York Times Co - chairman Arthur Sulzberger jr's 2016 total compensation was $5.1 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - sec filing

* New York Times Co - CEO Mark Thompson's FY 2016 total compensation $4.93 million versus $8.66 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2mxIgz8 Further company coverage: