BRIEF-New York Times provides communication to newsroom employees with respect to planned workforce reduction

May 31 (Reuters) - New York Times Co
* On May 31, co provided a communication to newsroom employees with respect to a planned workforce reduction - SEC filing
* Expects to incur approximately $17 to $23 million of total charges in connection with this workforce reduction - SEC filing
* Expects to incur about $17 to $23 million of total charges in connection with workforce reduction, with about $17 million to be recorded in Q2 2017
* Says announcing buyout primarily designed to streamline multi-layered editing, production system, reduce number of editors at Times
* Says the buyout is primarily focused on reducing layers of editors
* Recently set up a series of experiments on National and Metro to test different editing structures
* "We will also accept buyout requests from reporters and others in the newsroom"
* Savings from buyout will enable us to accelerate hiring and bring in as many as 100 additional journalists
* Consensus favored new system called 'strong desk model,' where traditional distinction between backfielders, copy editors disappears
* Says "What we now know as copy desk will no longer exist"
* If co does not get enough takers to fund plans to reduce editing staff, hire more reporters, co will have to turn to layoffs
* Under strong desk model, desk editors will handle all aspects of a story, through various drafts to a completely copy edited version
* Under strong desk model, desk editors will also be involved in selection of photographs for a story Source text (bit.ly/2rEQatB) Further company coverage: