RPT-BRIEF-Mikhail Fridman's fund L1 Retail to buy Holland & Barrett for 1.8 billion stg- FT
June 26 New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd
* Lifts FY2017 earnings guidance and reconfirms FY2018 guidance
* Pro-forma operating EBITDA for full financial year to 30 June 2017 is now forecast to be between NZ$20.5m and NZ$21.0m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Italy winds up Veneto banks, deal could cost up to 17 bln euros