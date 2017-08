March 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand Refining Company Ltd

* Achieved a gross refinery margin (grm) of USD 6.58 per barrel for January/February period

* Average exchange rate for January/February period was USD/NZD 0.72

* Throughput of 7.2 million barrels for January/February period

* "Despite inclement weather over past few weeks, March shutdown is progressing to plan"