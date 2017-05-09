FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Newalta Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.16
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Newalta Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Newalta Corp:

* Newalta reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue c$60.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$55.4 million

* Expects revenue of $50 million to $60 million for Q2

* Sees Q2 revenue C$50 million to C$60 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Says outlook for year remains unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $10 million for Q2 and $40 million to $55 million for full year

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$-0.38, revenue view C$246.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.13, revenue view C$55.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in 2017, expect to see a return towards normalized quarterly seasonality

* Sees adjusted EBITDA of $8 million to $10 million for Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

