5 months ago
BRIEF-Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures
April 3, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc

* Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures

* Newell Brands Inc - Sistema acquisition was funded by cash on hand

* Newell Brands Inc - financial terms of both agreements were not disclosed

* Newell Brands Inc says completion of sale of Rubbermaid consumer storage business to United Solutions

* Newell Brands Inc - other previously announced divestitures are proceeding in line with expectations

* Newell Brands Inc - Newell Brands will retain all other Rubbermaid-branded products

* Newell Brands - announced signing of a definitive agreement to sell its small central European Teutonia baby stroller business to a private investor

* Newell Brands Inc - purchase price was NZ$660 million (US$460 million) and acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to normalized earnings

* Newell Brands Inc - financial terms of agreement to sell its small central European Teutonia baby stroller business not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

