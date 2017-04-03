BRIEF-Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures

April 3 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc
* Newell Brands finalizes Sistema acquisition and announces progress on strategic divestitures
* Newell Brands Inc - Sistema acquisition was funded by cash on hand
* Newell Brands Inc - financial terms of both agreements were not disclosed
* Newell Brands Inc says completion of sale of Rubbermaid consumer storage business to United Solutions
* Newell Brands Inc - other previously announced divestitures are proceeding in line with expectations
* Newell Brands Inc - Newell Brands will retain all other Rubbermaid-branded products
* Newell Brands - announced signing of a definitive agreement to sell its small central European Teutonia baby stroller business to a private investor
* Newell Brands Inc - purchase price was NZ$660 million (US$460 million) and acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to normalized earnings
* Newell Brands Inc - purchase price was NZ$660 million (US$460 million) and acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to normalized earnings