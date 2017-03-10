BRIEF-Accenture to buy First Annapolis
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
March 10 Newell Brands Inc
* Newell Brands says continues to expect to achieve stated leverage ratio goal of 3 to 3.5 times EBITDA in 2 to 3 yrs from April 15, 2016 completion of Jarden Corp acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments
WASHINGTON, March 23 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that the U.S. education system needs an overhaul and called for more parental choice, failing schools to be shut down and additional research to tackle issues.