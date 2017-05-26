FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2017 / 12:38 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Newell Brands to sell winter sports business

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* Newell Brands announces agreement to sell winter sports business

* Newell Brands Inc - ‍gross proceeds from divestiture are expected to be $240 million​

* Newell Brands Inc says additionally, Newell Brands has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Zoot & Squadra apparel brands in a separate transaction

* Says ‍net sales for divested business were approximately $330 million during 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

