BRIEF-Newfield Exploration Co 2017 capital investment plan is about $1.0 bln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co:

* Newfield Exploration Co - 2017 capital investment plan is set at approximately $1.0 billion

* Newfield Exploration Co - provides year-end 2019 estimated exit rate of 150,000 - 170,000 boepd for its anadarko basin net production

* Newfield Exploration Co - Newfield reaches agreement to sell its non-operated interests in bohai bay china oil fields

* Newfield Exploration Co - provides 2017 - 19 estimated cagr of 15 - 20pct for its net domestic crude oil production

* Newfield Exploration Co - no additional capital is planned for investment in China and pearl field is on natural decline

* Newfield Exploration Co - reached an agreement to sell its interest in non-operated producing oil fields in Bohai bay China for approximately $39 million

* Newfield Exploration Co - Q4 2017 net production from Anadarko basin is expected to increase to approximately 105,000 - 115,000 boepd

* Newfield Exploration-including impact of Bohai bay sale at mid-year 2017, 2017 net production in China is expected to average nearly 6,000 boepd

* Newfield Exploration - 2017 domestic net production for 2017 expected to average 142,500 - 145,500 boepd

* Newfield Exploration Co - Newfield expects to run about 10 operated rigs in Anadarko basin in 2017 - 19

* Newfield Exploration Co - Newfield expects to drill 85 - 90 wells in stack and up to 50 wells in scoop for 2017

* Newfield Exploration Co - sees FY total production 148.2 - 151.5 mboepd