May 2 Newfield Exploration Co

* Newfield Exploration reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 revenue $417 million versus i/b/e/s view $425.5 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Newfield exploration co - company's 2017 capital budget was increased to approximately $1.1 billion

* Newfield Exploration Co - raised its mid-point estimate for q4 average domestic production by approximately 5,000 boepd to 160,000 boepd

* Newfield Exploration Co - mid-point for 2017 domestic guidance was raised more than 4,500 boepd to 148,600 boepd