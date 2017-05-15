FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newpark Resources announces two international fluids contract awards
May 15, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Newpark Resources announces two international fluids contract awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Newpark Resources Inc

* Newpark resources announces two international fluids contract awards

* Newpark resources inc - work under this contract is expected to begin in late 2017 and generate total revenues of approximately $20 million over a two-year period

* Newpark resources inc - separately, company also announced that it was awarded a three-year contract with cairn oil & gas

* Newpark resources- contract with cairn oil & gas contains option to extend term for one additional year, work expected to begin in q3 of 2017

* Newpark resources - work under cairn contract expected to begin in q3 2017, generate total revenues of about $50 million over initial three-year term

* Newpark resources inc - contract with cairn oil & gas to provide drilling and completion fluids, along with services, in support of cairn's onshore drilling in india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

