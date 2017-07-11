BRIEF-Kitov Pharma enters agreements with investors
* Kitov Pharmaceuticals - entered agreements with investors providing for issuance of 2.4 million ads at purchase price of $1.45 per ADS - SEC filing
July 11 NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA:
* XADAGO(R) (SAFINAMIDE) NOW AVAILABLE IN U.S. FOR PARKINSON'S DISEASE PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stryker's multigen® 2 radiofrequency generator receives FDA 510(k) clearance Source text for Eikon: