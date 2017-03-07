FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing
March 7, 2017 / 10:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Newstrike Resources announces completion of $3.13 mln financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Newstrike Resources Ltd

* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination

* Private placement of subscription receipts whereby Co issued 25 million subscription receipts at price of $0.125 per subscription receipt

* Net proceeds raised pursuant to offering will be used for marketing initiatives, capacity expansion plans, working capital

* Shares of Co are currently halted from trading, are to remain halted from trading until resumption of trading is approved by TSXV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

