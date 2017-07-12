FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-NEX Group first-quarter revenue rises
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Business
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
Breakingviews
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 6:22 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-NEX Group first-quarter revenue rises

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc

* Trading statement Q1

* Nex group plc says Q1 group revenue up 10 pct on a constant currency basis

* Despite ongoing low volatility and a flat yield curve, financial markets have started long and slow journey to more normalised conditions

* "Seeing interest rate rises in us and early signs of improved economic conditions in europe"

* NEX markets revenue increased by 11 pct on a constant currency basis, 20 pct on a reported basis for Q1

* NEX Optimisations revenue increased by 8 pct on a constant currency basis, 19 pct on a reported basis for Q1

* Since start of year, FX volatility has waned, especially in G3 currency pairs despite federal reserve increasing rates

* Average daily volume on ebs decreased by 3 pct to $80 billion since the start of the year

* Average daily volume on EBS direct was flat at $21 billion in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.