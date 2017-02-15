FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NEX Group gets boost from U.S. election outcome
#Financials
February 15, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-NEX Group gets boost from U.S. election outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc:

* Trading statement

* Q3 group revenue up 11 pct (YTD up 4 pct)

* NEX markets Q3 revenue up 15 pct (YTD up 4 pct)

* NEX optimisation Q3 revenue up 6 pct (YTD up 4 pct)

* After trump's election victory we benefited from an increase in trading activity - CEO

* Still too early to assume with any confidence that previous and prolonged period of subdued market conditions has come to a permanent end - CEO

* Our focus on medium-term growth while maintaining a strong cost discipline across group remains paramount - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

