July 6 Nex Group Plc
* To set up trade repository in Stockholm to service
customers in the EU
* Applied to set up EMIR trade repository; pending approval
from ESMA
* Repository to give regulatory end-point to NEX regulatory
reporting unit, to operate in the EU 27 pre and post-Brexit
* Predominant reason (for choosing Stockholm) is that NEX
already has a substantial footprint in Sweden
* Won't be moving UK based jobs to Stockholm, in the process
of hiring locally
* Wider business of NEX regulatory reporting will continue
to be centred in London and run in London
* Based on Brexit outcome, will establish trade repository
in London to ensure delivering service to UK without
interruption
