BRIEF-NexGen adopts new shareholder rights plan

April 24 (Reuters) - NexGen Energy Ltd:
* NexGen adopts new shareholder rights plan
* Says board of directors has adopted a new shareholder rights plan ("new plan") to replace existing shareholder rights plan
* Says company is not aware of any specific take-over bid for company in process or currently being contemplated
* NexGen Energy Ltd - shareholders will be asked to approve new plan at upcoming meeting of shareholders to be held on june 7, 2017
* NexGen Energy - if approved at meeting, new plan will remain in effect until close of business on date of co's annual meeting of shareholders in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: