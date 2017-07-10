July 10 Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc

* Nexpoint residential trust, inc. Announces acquisition of rockledge - a residential apartment community in atlanta, georgia

* Nexpoint residential trust inc - ‍funded purchase price with cash on hand, and borrowings of approximately $113.5 million under a bridge facility​

* Nexpoint residential trust inc - ‍announces acquisition of a 708-unit apartment community in marietta, georgia​