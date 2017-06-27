Sterling just higher before BoE report
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
June 27 NEXSTIM OYJ
* REG-NEXSTIM PLC FILES 510(K) SUBMISSION FOR ITS NBT® SYSTEM FOR THE TREATMENT OF DEPRESSION WITH US FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
BERLIN, June 27 The German transport ministry announced plans on Tuesday to set up a new institute to test vehicle emissions to try to restore consumer confidence after the Volkswagen scandal.