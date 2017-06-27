BRIEF-Belden announces EUR 400 mln private offering of senior subordinated notes
* Belden announces €400 million private offering of senior subordinated notes
June 27 NEXSTIM OYJ
* REG-NEXSTIM PLC FILES 510(K) SUBMISSION FOR ITS NBT® SYSTEM FOR THE TREATMENT OF DEPRESSION WITH US FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden announces €400 million private offering of senior subordinated notes
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp announced on Monday it was partnering with Volvo Cars and Swedish auto supplier Autoliv to develop self-driving car technology for vehicles due to hit the market by 2021.