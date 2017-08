May 8 (Reuters) - NEXT BIOMETRICS GROUP ASA

* NEXT BIOMETRICS RECEIVES ORDER FROM TIER 1 SEMICONDUCTOR COMPANY FOR NEW

* CLIENT IS WORKING ON SEVERAL PROJECTS WHERE A LARGE SIZE SECURE SENSOR IS NEEDED AND SENSOR WORKS FOR CLOSE TO 100 PER CENT OF USER BASE

* FIRST VOLUMES ARE ALREADY BEING SHIPPED

* NEW ORDER IS WORTH $150,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)