BRIEF-Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed

Next Games Oy IPO:

* Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed - Final subscription price EUR 7.90 per share

* Trading on Nasdaq First North commences on march 23

* Final subscription price in offering is 7.90 euros ($8.5) per offer share

* Will issue 3.8 million new class A shares in company

* Will receive gross proceeds of approximately 32.8 million euros from offering including over-allotment shares that will be issued in full

