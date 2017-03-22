FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed
#IT Services & Consulting
March 22, 2017 / 1:59 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Next Games Oy IPO-NEXTG.HE:

* Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed - Final subscription price EUR 7.90 per share

* Trading on Nasdaq First North commences on march 23

* Final subscription price in offering is 7.90 euros ($8.5) per offer share

* Will issue 3.8 million new class A shares in company

* Will receive gross proceeds of approximately 32.8 million euros from offering including over-allotment shares that will be issued in full

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

