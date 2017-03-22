BRIEF-Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed

March 22 (Reuters) - Next Games Oy IPO-NEXTG.HE:
* Next Games' IPO significantly oversubscribed - Final subscription price EUR 7.90 per share
* Trading on Nasdaq First North commences on march 23
* Final subscription price in offering is 7.90 euros ($8.5) per offer share
* Will issue 3.8 million new class A shares in company
* Will receive gross proceeds of approximately 32.8 million euros from offering including over-allotment shares that will be issued in full
($1 = 0.9264 euros)