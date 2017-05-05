BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Inc acquires MAKE
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 NEXT GAMES OYJ
* Q1 REVENUE GREW BY 96% AND WAS 10.9 MILLION EUROS (EUR 5.6M)
* COMPANY AIMS TO LAUNCH AT LEAST ONE GAME EACH YEAR STARTING FROM 2018
* Q1 EBIT 539 THOUSAND EUROS (-EUR 3.0M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says MAKE will become part of Wood Mackenzie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ford of Europe boss to return to US-based role - sources (Adds more source comments, news conference, detail, background)
* Says to consider proposal to restructure capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: