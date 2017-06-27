BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Technology elects chairman
June 27 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd * Says board elects Liang Jianfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2shDoxj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 27 Next Generation Satellite Communications Ltd
* Entered into a call option agreement with Grand Harvest Resource Holdings and Mark Tam
* Grand Harvest Resource granted call option to co to acquire up to 650,000 shares in Zhong Ping Trading Development for S$7.02 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 27 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly lower on Tuesday as banking shares fell, but foreign buying capped losses while local investors waited for more clarity on a new tax bill.