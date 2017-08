BRIEF-NextCell Pharma: issue of units before planned listing on AktieTorget

May 23 (Reuters) - NEXTCELL PHARMA AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY ANNOUNCED ITS PROSPECT BEFORE ISSUE OF UNITS AND LISTING ON AKTIETORGET

* IF INITIAL ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED, NEXTCELL WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF A TOTAL OF SEK 25 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* IN ADDITION, THE COMPANY CAN RECEIVE ADDITIONAL PROCEEDS OF A MAXIMUM OF SEK 20 MILLION AT FULL EXERCISE OF WARRANTS ABOUT 14 MONTHS AFTER INITIAL ISSUE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SET AT SEK 25/UNIT

* PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 1 MLN UNITS

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 24 TO JUNE 12

* FIRST TRADING DAY ON AKTIETORGET IS PLANNED TO BE JULY 13

Source text: bit.ly/2qQdTpv