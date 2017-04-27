FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2017 / 12:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NEXTDC says it appointed National Australia Bank as arranger and lead manager to evaluate a potential new fixed rate debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Nextdc Ltd

* Appointed national australia bank as arranger and lead manager to evaluate a potential new $200 million wholesale, senior unsecured, fixed rate debt offering

* Will also look to offer existing noteholders option to exchange notes i or notes ii for new note iii securities alongside new investors

* Will use proceeds of notes iii to redeem notes i ($60 million) and notes ii ($100 million) at next optional redemption date of 16 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

