March 14 (Reuters) - Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd

* Fy revenue increased by approximately 14.3% to us$3,842.2 million

* Fy profit attributable to equity holders of company increased by approximately 43.5% to us$294.7 million

* Fy dividend proposed of us$0.024 per share