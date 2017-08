March 27 (Reuters) - Nextera Energy Inc

* Nextera Energy Inc - CEO James L. Robo's total compensation for 2016 was $16.8 million versus $15.3 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Nextera Energy Inc - former vice chairman and CFO Moray Dewhurst's fy 2016 total compensation was $9.12 million versus $4.94 million in fy 2015 - sec filing