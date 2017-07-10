July 10 Nextera Energy Inc:
* Nextera Energy Inc - on July 6, energy future holdings
corp and energy future intermediate holding company provided
written notice terminating agreement and plan of merger
* Nextera energy- notice stated termination of deal shall
cause automatic termination of amended, restated plan support
agreement, dated Sept 19, 2016
* Nextera Energy Inc - notice stated termination of merger
agreement shall cause, among other things, automatic termination
of oncor letter agreement
* Nextera Energy- pursuant to section 8.2(a), section 8.3 of
agreement, EFH and EFIH (acting together) hereby terminate
merger agreement
* Nextera Energy - EFH, EFIH do not believe that section
8.2(a), section 8.3 are exclusive bases for termination by EFH
and EFIH of merger agreement
* Nextera Energy-co, merger sub do not agree claimed
termination of deal pursuant to section 8.3 by EFH, EFIH
represents valid or effective termination
* Nextera Energy Inc - co, merger sub dispute any assertion
that "any other bases for termination of merger agreement" by
EFH or EFIH exist
* Nextera Energy-with exception of deal termination by EFH,
EFIH, pursuant to section 8.2(a), co, merger sub expressly
reserve their rights in all respects
