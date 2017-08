April 24 (Reuters) - NGL Energy Partners LP

* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million

* For fiscal year 2018, NGL expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $500 million to $525 million

* For FY 2018 distributable cash flow is expected to be $300-325 million and could generate over $100 million of excess cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: