March 9 Natural Gas Services Group Inc:

* NGS reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings of 9 cents per diluted share full year 2016 earnings of 50 cents per diluted share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* Q4 revenue $16.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Natural Gas Services Group Inc - in quarter, revenue decrease is due to reduced customer demand, resulting from drop in oil prices

* Natural Gas Services Group- operating income for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $967,000, compared to comparative prior year's level of $4.6 million