March 9 Natural Gas Services Group Inc:
* NGS reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings of 9 cents per
diluted share full year 2016 earnings of 50 cents per diluted
share
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $16.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $16.1 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Natural Gas Services Group Inc - in quarter, revenue
decrease is due to reduced customer demand, resulting from drop
in oil prices
* Natural Gas Services Group- operating income for three
months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $967,000, compared to comparative
prior year's level of $4.6 million
