5 months ago
BRIEF-NH Hotels considers new senior secured notes issue to refinance debt
March 20, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-NH Hotels considers new senior secured notes issue to refinance debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - NH Hotels Group SA:

* Sees to launch new notes issue, to run a partial refinancing of its 2013 notes

* To issue 3.750 percent senior secured notes due in 2023 on the same terms as its 285 million euros issue from Sept. 2016

* Sees to refinance 150 million euros of the 250 million euros of senior secured notes due in 2019 with 6.875 percent interest

* To offer 107.9 percent of the face value plus accrued and unpaid interest for the 150 million euros part of the issue due in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

