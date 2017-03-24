March 24 NH Hotel Group SA:

* Intends to issue simple senior secured notes totalling up to 115.0 million euros ($124.0 million), due 2023, with an annual interest of 3.75 percent

* Says with the new issue and available cash intends to refinance 150.0 million euros of nominal aggregate amount of the senior secured notes due 2019, with an annual coupon of 6.875 percent

