June 5 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc

* NHI announces $10.4 million acquisition of Michigan assisted living facility

* National Health Investors - care facility's lease will have term of 14-years with renewal options at initial annual lease rate of 7.25% plus annual escalators

* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded with a draw on co's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: