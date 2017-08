Feb 22 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc:

* NHI announces $16.1 million purchase of two assisted living/memory care facilities in north Carolina

* National Health Investors Inc - acquisition was funded with borrowings from nhi's revolving credit facility

* National Health Investors - adjacent facilities will be leased to affiliates of ravn senior solutions for a lease term of 15 years