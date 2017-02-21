BRIEF-Niagara ventures announces going private transaction

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Niagara Ventures Corp

* Niagara Ventures announces going private transaction

* Its board of directors has unanimously approved a proposed going private transaction

* Outstanding shares of Co will be consolidated on basis of one post-consolidated share for each 3.98 million pre-consolidated shares

* One St.Thomas will be only shareholder of corporation to receive a whole common share, on a post-consolidation basis

* Each holder of outstanding shares, other than One St. Thomas, will get $0.015 in cash for each share held