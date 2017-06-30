BRIEF-Note becomes myfc's volume manufacturing partner
* PRODUCTION WILL BE AT NOTE'S UNIT IN CHINA, WITH SCHEDULED START-UP IN Q3 OF THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 30 Niching Industrial Corp :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5MgsDc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* PRODUCTION WILL BE AT NOTE'S UNIT IN CHINA, WITH SCHEDULED START-UP IN Q3 OF THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has received the approval to extend the deadline of submitting the financial report for FY ended March 2017 to July 31, instead of June 30, on June 30