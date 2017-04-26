FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nichols expects FY earnings to be in line with market expectations
April 26, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nichols expects FY earnings to be in line with market expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Nichols Plc:

* Trading performance for q1 of 2017 is in line with management expectations.

* In UK, vimto brand continues to outperform market with reported sales up by 3.4% compared to q1 of 2016

* Anticipate UK soft drinks market will remain challenging throughout 2017

* See in UK soft drinks market addition of currency related input cost inflation to an already price competitive environment.

* Trading performance for q1 and currently expect full year earnings to be in line with market expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

