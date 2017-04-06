FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nicola Mining announces long-term mining, milling profit share deal with Gavin Mines
April 6, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nicola Mining announces long-term mining, milling profit share deal with Gavin Mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Nicola Mining Inc :

* Nicola Mining enters into long-term Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreement and receives final payment for 289.381 dry metric tonnes concentrate

* Entered into a long-term Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreement with Gavin Mines Inc

* Four-year LT Agreement will focus on material mined from Gavin Mine's dome mountain and replaces and supersedes original 2016 agreement

* Under agreement Gavin Mines agreed to ship up to 40,000 tonnes of mill feed per year to co's mill facility near Merritt, British Columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

