BRIEF-Nicola Mining announces long-term mining, milling profit share deal with Gavin Mines

April 6 (Reuters) - Nicola Mining Inc :

* Nicola Mining enters into long-term Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreement and receives final payment for 289.381 dry metric tonnes concentrate

* Entered into a long-term Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreement with Gavin Mines Inc

* Four-year LT Agreement will focus on material mined from Gavin Mine's dome mountain and replaces and supersedes original 2016 agreement

* Under agreement Gavin Mines agreed to ship up to 40,000 tonnes of mill feed per year to co's mill facility near Merritt, British Columbia