April 27 (Reuters) - Nicox SA:

* Cash position of 25 million euros ($27.26 million) as of March 31, 2017

* NCX 4251 and NCX 470 on track to enter phase 2

* Group records no revenues for Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)