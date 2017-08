May 31 (Reuters) - NICOX SA:

* REG-NICOX RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL OF ZERVIATE1 (CETIRIZINE OPHTHALMIC SOLUTION) 0.24%

* ‍U.S. PATENT PROTECTION UNTIL AT LEAST 2030​

* ‍PARTNERING DISCUSSIONS UNDERWAY FOR U.S. COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS​

