4 months ago
BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings says unit entered into amendment no. 3 relating to its 4th amended and restated credit agreement
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 17, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings says unit entered into amendment no. 3 relating to its 4th amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc:

* Nielsen Holdings Plc-on april 13,co's unit entered into amendment no. 3 relating to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement dated april 22, 2014

* Nielsen Holdings Plc - amended agreement provides for a new class of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $2.25 billion - sec filing

* The new class of term loans, class b-4 term loans, will mature in full on october 4, 2023

* Nielsen Holdings Plc-proceeds of loans were used to replace or refinance outstanding principal of class b-3 term loans,a portion of class a term loans Source text - bit.ly/2onDaSZ Further company coverage:

