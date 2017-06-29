BRIEF-Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic's CFO resigns
June 29Ningbo Huaxiang Electronic Co Ltd : * Says CFO Jin Liangkai resigns due to personal reason Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/uWhNkP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 29Nifco Inc
* Says it lowers conversion price for 2020 due first series unsecured convertible bonds to 5,492.1 yen per share from 5,506.3 yen per share, effective July 10
WASHINGTON, June 28 Auto industry trade groups said on Wednesday that tightening the rules of origin in the North American Free Trade Agreement could be disruptive and hurt the competitiveness of U.S., Mexican and Canadian auto plants.