April 21 (Reuters) - Nigerian Breweries Plc:

• Quarter ended March 2017 group revenue 91.28 bln naira vs 77.55 bln naira year ago

• Qtrly group profit before tax 17.44 bln naira vs 15 bln naira year ago Source text ID: (bit.ly/2oX6wtD) Further company coverage: NB.LG