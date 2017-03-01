FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil
March 1, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - NII Holdings Inc

* NII Holdings announces amendments to credit agreements and receipt of bank covenant waivers in Brazil

* NII Holdings Inc - nextel brazil has secured waivers from each of lenders related to certain financial covenants in its local bank loans

* NII Holdings - 120-day standstill period effective march 2, during which time no amortization payments will be required with respect to related loans

* NII Holdings - waivers provide for "covenant holiday" inclusive of June 30, testing period, during which no compliance to be required for net debt financial covenant

* NII Holdings Inc - lenders have agreed to waive nextel Brazil's obligation to comply with a net debt to EBITDA, ratio test, as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

